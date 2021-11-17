Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LCTX. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of LCTX stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a current ratio of 7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.70. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 339.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 200,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,398,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 838,759 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,539,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,338,000 after buying an additional 6,076,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.