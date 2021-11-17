Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

LSEA opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. Landsea Homes has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 11.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Landsea Homes will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSEA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Landsea Homes by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Landsea Homes by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

