Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Rating Increased to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Compass Minerals International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.33.

NYSE CMP opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.57. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $54.76 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.79.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -70.24%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1,872.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after buying an additional 169,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

