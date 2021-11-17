National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

National Beverage stock opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $38.73 and a 52 week high of $98.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.02.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $311.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that National Beverage will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in National Beverage by 3.0% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 26.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

