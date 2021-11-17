Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Given New GBX 300 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s previous close.

LON WJG opened at GBX 235.50 ($3.08) on Tuesday. Watkin Jones has a 12 month low of GBX 158.85 ($2.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 255 ($3.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £603.26 million and a PE ratio of 29.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 238.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 232.14.

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

