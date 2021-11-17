Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Given New GBX 300 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s previous close.
LON WJG opened at GBX 235.50 ($3.08) on Tuesday. Watkin Jones has a 12 month low of GBX 158.85 ($2.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 255 ($3.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £603.26 million and a PE ratio of 29.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 238.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 232.14.
About Watkin Jones
