Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FSM. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.45.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.22. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

