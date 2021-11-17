Trainline (LON:TRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Trainline to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 412 ($5.38) to GBX 351 ($4.59) in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trainline from GBX 383 ($5.00) to GBX 399 ($5.21) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 395 ($5.16).

Shares of TRN stock opened at GBX 300.30 ($3.92) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43. The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 345.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 342.26. Trainline has a 1 year low of GBX 253.40 ($3.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 536.50 ($7.01).

In other Trainline news, insider Brian McBride sold 26,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.61), for a total transaction of £94,805.21 ($123,863.61).

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

