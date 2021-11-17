musicMagpie’s (MMAG) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

MMAG stock opened at GBX 163.50 ($2.14) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24. musicMagpie has a 1 year low of GBX 159.50 ($2.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 202.50 ($2.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £176.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 171.02.

Get musicMagpie alerts:

musicMagpie Company Profile

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for musicMagpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for musicMagpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.