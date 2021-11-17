musicMagpie’s (MMAG) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
MMAG stock opened at GBX 163.50 ($2.14) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24. musicMagpie has a 1 year low of GBX 159.50 ($2.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 202.50 ($2.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £176.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 171.02.
musicMagpie Company Profile
