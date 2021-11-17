Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owlet Baby Care Inc. provides digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet Baby Care Inc., formerly known as Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OWLT. Cowen began coverage on Owlet in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Owlet from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE OWLT opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.00. Owlet has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owlet will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OWLT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Owlet during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owlet during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Owlet during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owlet during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owlet during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

