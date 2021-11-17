FY2022 EPS Estimates for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Lifted by Analyst

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CGI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the technology company will earn $4.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.42. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Get CGI alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.46.

Shares of GIB opened at $86.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.33 and a 200 day moving average of $89.87. CGI has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI in the third quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in CGI during the second quarter valued at $109,000. 51.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.