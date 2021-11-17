Analyzing QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get QDM International alerts:

0.3% of Waterdrop shares are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares QDM International and Waterdrop’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International $120,000.00 18.38 -$1.01 million ($4.80) -2.19 Waterdrop $464.05 million 15.54 -$101.74 million N/A N/A

QDM International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Waterdrop.

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and Waterdrop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International N/A N/A -435.51% Waterdrop N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for QDM International and Waterdrop, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A Waterdrop 0 0 4 0 3.00

Waterdrop has a consensus price target of $11.43, indicating a potential upside of 524.77%. Given Waterdrop’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than QDM International.

Summary

Waterdrop beats QDM International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

QDM International Company Profile

QDM International, Inc. provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for QDM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QDM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.