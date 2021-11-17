$65.55 Million in Sales Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will post $65.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.10 million and the highest is $68.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $49.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $238.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.20 million to $241.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $310.25 million, with estimates ranging from $305.50 million to $315.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $192,483.39. Following the transaction, the president now owns 35,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,946.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,308 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth $718,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth $435,000. Institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $65.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $67.40. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.54.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

