Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,000 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) target price on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) target price on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,767.50 ($49.22).
LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,877.50 ($50.66) on Tuesday. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($36.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,583.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,489.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
