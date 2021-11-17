Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,000 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) target price on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) target price on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,767.50 ($49.22).

Get Diageo alerts:

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,877.50 ($50.66) on Tuesday. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($36.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,583.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,489.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,770 ($49.26) per share, with a total value of £8,256.30 ($10,786.91). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 25,690 shares of company stock worth $90,607,536.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.