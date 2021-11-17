Nord/LB Reiterates €48.00 Price Target for Talanx (ETR:TLX)

Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TLX has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($52.35) target price on Talanx in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Talanx in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

TLX stock opened at €41.18 ($48.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion and a PE ratio of 11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of €39.25 and a 200-day moving average of €37.03. Talanx has a 12-month low of €29.52 ($34.73) and a 12-month high of €42.66 ($50.19).

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

