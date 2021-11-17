Canaccord Genuity Increases Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Price Target to C$2.10

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.90 to C$2.10 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QST. ATB Capital raised their target price on Questor Technology from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on Questor Technology from C$2.75 to C$2.15 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.50 price objective on Questor Technology and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Questor Technology stock opened at C$1.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 12.29. The company has a market cap of C$53.00 million and a PE ratio of -14.62. Questor Technology has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.64.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Questor Technology will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

