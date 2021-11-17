GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €33.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on G1A. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.44 ($47.57).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €44.38 ($52.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.82. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1-year high of €44.95 ($52.88).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

