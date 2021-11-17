Short Interest in Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Grows By 2,100.0%

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BUKS opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Butler National has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $60.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.15 million for the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%.

Butler National Corp. engages in the aerospace and professional services industries. It operates through two segments: Aerospace and Professional Services. The Aerospace segment offers aircraft modifications, special mission and regulatory-driven aircraft solutions. It provides systems integration, engineering, manufacturing, installation, service, overhaul and repair of aircraft and aircraft-related products.

