Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in October

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

HCHOF stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.25. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $5.51.

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

