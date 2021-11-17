Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Short Interest Up 2,800.0% in October

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 2,800.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SENR opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.58.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management innovations, and related services in the United States and internationally. The firm operates in three segments: Industrial Cleaning, Environmental Solutions, and Solid Waste. It offers general industrial cleaning and waste management services to various industry sectors, primarily upstream oil and gas production, and downstream refineries.

