Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GNNDY. Morgan Stanley downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $179.83 on Tuesday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $177.30 and a 52 week high of $286.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that GN Store Nord A/S will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

