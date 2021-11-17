Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €30.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AD. Barclays set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a 12-month high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

