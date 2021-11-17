AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at KeyCorp

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $73.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. AECOM has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $74.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the second quarter valued at $35,273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 58.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after purchasing an additional 424,149 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 87.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 806,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after purchasing an additional 377,332 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 88.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 786,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after purchasing an additional 369,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 203.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 346,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

