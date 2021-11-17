Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.37.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 12.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBC. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,712,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 409.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,896,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,092 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 401.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 467,492 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,706,000 after acquiring an additional 446,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,387,000 after acquiring an additional 402,405 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.