Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $275.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been assigned a $275.00 price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.27.

BA stock opened at $225.80 on Monday. Boeing has a twelve month low of $191.85 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

