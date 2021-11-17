Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Price Target Raised to C$2.60 at Raymond James

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.40 to C$2.60 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.31.

Shares of DNN opened at $1.83 on Monday. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.55 and a beta of 2.00.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 1,665,541.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 199,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at $3,600,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 425.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 536,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 434,763 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at $2,552,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the first quarter worth about $131,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

