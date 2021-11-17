Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kroger (NYSE:KR) to Hold

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kroger have risen and outpaced the industry year to date. The company has been undertaking every effort to strengthen position not only with respect to products but also in terms of the way consumers shop. It has been making investments to enhance product freshness and quality as well as expand digital capabilities. Such aspects supported the company, when it reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Speaking of bolstering digital operations, we note that Kroger has been focusing on expanding delivery and payment solutions. Further, it has been augmenting “Our Brands” portfolio by launching new products. Management raised fiscal 2021 view buoyed by sturdy performance and sustained food at home trends. Markedly, Kroger remains committed to double its digital business and profitability by the end of 2023.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.24.

KR opened at $41.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.44. Kroger has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 0.87%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kroger by 0.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,116,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,008,000 after buying an additional 696,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

