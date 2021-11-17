Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s current price.

ENR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Get Energizer alerts:

NYSE ENR opened at $39.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. Energizer has a 1-year low of $36.14 and a 1-year high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 38.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 68,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 150.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 282.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 209,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 154,414 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.