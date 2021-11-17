Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) PT Raised to C$52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at $36.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

