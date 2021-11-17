Zelman & Associates Initiates Coverage on Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Research analysts at Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.71.

Shares of CSL opened at $239.05 on Monday. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $140.77 and a 1-year high of $243.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 650.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $78,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

