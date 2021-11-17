Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $19.76 on Monday. Navitas Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

