Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Raised to $133.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $98.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RBLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.64.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $116.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.39 and its 200-day moving average is $82.93. Roblox has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $120.83.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roblox will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $407,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 909,590 shares of company stock worth $79,417,474.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,526,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,960,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

