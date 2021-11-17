Wayfair (NYSE:W) Downgraded by Argus

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on W. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.58.

NYSE W opened at $268.46 on Monday. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $222.28 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.18 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.29.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wayfair will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total value of $538,332.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,794 shares in the company, valued at $40,096,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.97, for a total value of $188,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,763 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,974 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

