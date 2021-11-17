Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) PT Lowered to $24.00

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Rapid Micro Biosystems stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,786,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,120,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,435,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,135,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,428,000. 5.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

