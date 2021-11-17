PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 4,733.3% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE PZC opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,404 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

