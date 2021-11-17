Research Analysts Offer Predictions for S&P Global Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of S&P Global in a report issued on Sunday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $16.28 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $15.33. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $470.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.18. The company has a market cap of $113.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $476.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $984,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,605,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

