Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 3,600.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 958.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 22.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

