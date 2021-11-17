FY2025 Earnings Estimate for aTyr Pharma, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

LIFE has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.97.

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,110,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in aTyr Pharma by 302.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 482,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 362,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in aTyr Pharma by 3,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 541,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 527,275 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,210,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

