AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,118.00

Shares of AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,118 ($14.61) and last traded at GBX 1,113.60 ($14.55), with a volume of 5075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,108 ($14.48).

The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,024.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 991.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) dividend. This is a positive change from AVI Global Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. AVI Global Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.04%.

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

