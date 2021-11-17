Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Hits New 1-Year High at $217.14

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $217.14 and last traded at $216.55, with a volume of 334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.80.

XLNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.45 and its 200 day moving average is $147.94. The stock has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

