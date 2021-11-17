Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.90

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 13252423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTTR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Matterport in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Matterport from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Matterport from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,555,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $809,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $567,000. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

