Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.00

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. The company has a market cap of $681.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.