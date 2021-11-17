Royal Bank of Canada Raises Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $590.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $560.00 to $590.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.72.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $525.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $275.60 and a 1 year high of $527.97. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of -101.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $493.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 33.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 996 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,641 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $57,533,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 59.6% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,023 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $4,042,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

