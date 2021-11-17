Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $450.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNOW. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.87.

SNOW opened at $401.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.28. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.93 billion, a PE ratio of -131.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total transaction of $14,874,385.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total transaction of $18,892,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,217,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,075,475 shares of company stock valued at $343,418,980. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 26.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 11.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 22.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,051,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,936,000 after purchasing an additional 194,140 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

