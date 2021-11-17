Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bioventus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Bioventus stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $865.81 million and a P/E ratio of -304.60. Bioventus has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $19.94.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Bioventus had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 3.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bioventus will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Michael Reali bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $26,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,501.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Bioventus by 192.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Bioventus during the third quarter worth $457,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Bioventus by 100.6% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 34,678 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bioventus during the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bioventus by 95.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

