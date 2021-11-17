Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ENFN. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of Enfusion stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. Enfusion has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $23.21.

In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $10,294,527.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roy Luo bought 1,261,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $21,447,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

