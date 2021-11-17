Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) PT Raised to $70.00

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 90.68% from the stock’s previous close.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $36.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.75. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. Analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

