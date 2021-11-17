Analyzing Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) and Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) and Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mercury Systems and Snap One, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercury Systems 1 7 1 0 2.00 Snap One 0 1 10 0 2.91

Mercury Systems currently has a consensus target price of $66.30, indicating a potential upside of 27.11%. Snap One has a consensus target price of $23.70, indicating a potential upside of 2.16%. Given Mercury Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mercury Systems is more favorable than Snap One.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Mercury Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Mercury Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mercury Systems and Snap One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury Systems 4.15% 7.09% 5.34% Snap One N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mercury Systems and Snap One’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury Systems $924.00 million 3.20 $62.04 million $0.70 74.52 Snap One $814.11 million 2.16 -$24.88 million N/A N/A

Mercury Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Snap One.

Summary

Mercury Systems beats Snap One on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc. is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly. The Modules and Sub-Assemblies category includes combinations of multiple functional technology elements and components that work together to perform multiple functions, but are resident on or within a single board or housing. The Integrated Subsystems category covers multiple modules and sub-assemblies combined with a backplane or similar functional element and software to enable a solution. The company was founded on July 14, 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

