Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$45.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Empire from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Empire to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Empire in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Michael Harold Vels bought 1,348 shares of Empire stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$38.70 per share, with a total value of C$52,167.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,908,700.

TSE EMP.A opened at C$39.53 on Wednesday. Empire has a twelve month low of C$34.13 and a twelve month high of C$42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.50 billion and a PE ratio of 15.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

