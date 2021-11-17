Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Redrow stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. Redrow has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $9.50.
Redrow Company Profile
