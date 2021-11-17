B. Riley Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Marathon Digital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MARA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $55.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.54 and a beta of 4.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 322.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,801,000 after buying an additional 5,105,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after buying an additional 2,127,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 19.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,879 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 596.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,151,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,108,000 after purchasing an additional 985,740 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 117.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,489,000 after purchasing an additional 869,479 shares during the period. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

